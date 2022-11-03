Speed limits on some Orcutt area streets and roads could be lowered in response to a new state law that loosens restrictions on how speed limits are established.
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the introduction of an ordinance to change speed limits in the 4th, 2nd and 1st districts.
The ordinance will have to come back for final adoption on the Nov. 29 administrative agenda, which consists of items usually approved together with a single vote without discussion.
Speed limit changes authorized by the ordinance will cost the county about $6,000 for new signs and repainting speed limits on roadways, according to a Public Works Department staff report.
County traffic engineer Gary Smart said Assembly Bill 43 provided local jurisdictions with more freedom to set speed limits, which in many cases had previously been established by engineering and traffic surveys and were based on the speed 85% of drivers were traveling.
The law also allowed jurisdictions to designate any roads that serve residences and businesses as “local roads,” thereby setting prima facia speed limits, and to consider such vulnerable groups as children, seniors, people with disabilities and the homeless in setting speed limits.
Local jurisdictions can establish safety corridors that allow reducing speeds by 5 mph and set speed limits at 20 to 25 mph in business districts.
Smart said speed zones established by engineering and traffic surveys can now be set as low as 15 mph, and senior zones and business activity zones are exempt from the state’s speed trap law as a result of the legislation, Smart said.
As a result of the legislative changes, the staff recommended setting prima facia speed limits of 25 mph on Hillview Road from Lakeview Road to Foster Drive and on Foxenwood Drive from Foxenwood Lane to California Boulevard.
The county ordinance will also lower the speed limit from 45 to 40 mph on Clark Avenue from Highway 1 to a point 1,000 feet west of Broadway Street and from 35 to 25 mph on Patterson Road from Orcutt Road to Bradley Road.
The speed limit on Union Valley Parkway will also drop, from 50 to 45 mph from Bradley Road to Highway 101.
New slower school zone speed limits will be set near three schools in Orcutt, falling from the currently posted speed of 25 mph to 15 mph.
Streets where the new slower speed limit will be in effect are Hillview Road from 117 feet north of Edgewood Avenue to Mable Court; Dahlia Place from Angeles Road to 472 feet east of Hillview Road; and Patterson Road from 242 feet east of Martin Avenue to 350 feet west of Cherry Avenue.
Boar Chair Joan Hartmann asked why no speed limit changes were included for her 3rd District, which encompasses the Santa Ynez Valley.
Smart said a certain density of homes are required to be considered a residential zone, and most 3rd District homes are ranchettes — homes on larger acreages — that don’t meet the density requirement.
But he said the Public Works Department’s Transportation Division will use engineering and traffic studies to potentially establish safety corridors on such streets as Alamo Pintado Road and Refugio Road, which would lower speed limits by 5 mph.