Three south San Luis Obispo County cities are moving forward on a project to treat and sanitize wastewater, then pump it back into the Santa Maria Groundwater Basin to maintain supplies in the face of the ongoing drought, and to block seawater intrusion.
Officials said the injection program, called Central Coast Blue, will only provide water for the Northern Cities Management Area of the basin, which extends from southeast of Santa Maria northward through Nipomo to Pismo Beach.
But they said it stands as an example of interagency cooperation in seeking a regional solution to a problem facing the entire state — a rapidly diminishing supply of potable water as a result of the worst drought the state has seen, exacerbated by climate change.
“This truly is a model for collaborative resource management,” said Arroyo Grande City Manager Whitney McDonald.
At a joint meeting Wednesday night the Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Pismo Beach city councils heard an update on the project, which is still in its early stages but already garnering grant funds toward the anticipated $93 million cost.
In fact, near the end of the meeting, Ernest Conant of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, symbolically presented the councils with a $14.1 million Title 16 grant.
It won’t be cheap water. In its first phase, the project is expected to produce about 900 acre-feet of purified water, although that will increase in the second phase, said Justin Pickard, project manager for Water Systems Consulting.
Still, it puts the cost at $5,000 to $6,500 an acre-foot. By comparison, the cost to produce state water is around $1,500 to $2,000 an acre-foot.
An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, enough water to meet the average yearly needs of about six people in most urban settings.
“The upshot is, this project needs to get done,” said Arroyo Grande Mayor Caren Ray Russom. “It’s never going to get any cheaper than it is now. We know that’s how construction works. And as much as I don’t want to swallow this, nobody does.
“We have to recycle our water,” she said. “We are going to do it best if we do it soonest. That’s the reality both politically and financially for this. … In the end, this has to get done.”
But the greatest value may not be in the potable water the project produces but in protecting the basin from saltwater intrusion.
The Northern Cities Management Area gets about 4,000 acre-feet of water a year from the Santa Maria Groundwater Basin, which accounts for 30% to 50% of its annual needs, said Jeff Szytel, owner of Water Systems Consulting.
The rest comes from Lopez Lake, which is at a historic low of 24% of capacity, and the State Water Project, which also is at a historic low and this year is delivering just 5% of customers’ allocations.
Szytel said if the surface of the groundwater basin remains 7½ feet above mean sea level, it will be protected from seawater intrusion. Currently, it’s about 5 feet above mean sea level.
“We’re at the point where if this continues much longer, once you contaminate a water supply, as I understand from reading about other places where it’s happened, it’s very challenging, very difficult, very expensive to restore that water basin,” said Pismor Beach Mayor Ed Waage.
“So I think anything we can do to protect the groundwater basin plus provide additional water is something we have to pursue,” he said.
Pickard said Central Coast Blue in the first phase will use treated effluent from the Pismo Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant that’s currently piped to the South County Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant in Oceano, where it’s discharged into the ocean.
Instead, the treated effluent will be diverted to a new facility to be built near Huber Street in Grover Beach, where it will undergo advanced treatment and sanitization that will leave it close to the quality of distilled water.
In fact, it will be so clean, minerals will have to be added and the pH adjusted to preserve it before it’s pumped into the groundwater basin at four injection wells, Pickard said.
Residual contaminants removed from the wastewater at the advanced treatment center will be sent back into the pipeline to be discharged into the ocean.
In the second phase, effluent from the South County Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant will also be used.
The project has yet to reach the engineering phase, but a conceptual design for the advanced treatment center will showcase the state-of-the-art treatment system, and Pickard said the consultant team is exploring ways to engage the public.
Those could include tours, public art exhibits and making one side of the facility all glass so people can see the system in operation.