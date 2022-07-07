Solvang Mayor Charlie Uhrig

Solvang Mayor Charlie Uhrig speaks during the Sept. 27, 2021 Solvang City Council meeting, with Mayor Pro Tem Mark Infanti to his left. Uhrig will not seek a second term as mayor and has tendered his support for Infanti, who announced his bid to replace Uhrig in the November election.

 City of Solvang livestream

Local residents won't see a certain familiar name on the ballot come November.

Solvang Mayor Charlie Uhrig issued a statement Tuesday afternoon, prior to a public press conference held in front of Solvang's city hall on Wednesday, that he will not be seeking re-election this fall.

"I love Solvang," he said in a brief statement. "As your Mayor, I’ve been honored to represent both residents and businesses. I am grateful to the citizens for their trust and support. I will continue to work in the best interest of Solvang."

Uhrig will finish out his two-year term this year. In February, he also announced his retirement from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office after 17 years on the force.

While a second council term is not in the cards for Uhrig, the Mayor has tendered his support for Mayor Pro Tem Mark Infanti, who recently announced his campaign for mayor as a run "not to oppose Charlie, but to replace him at his request." 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Uhrig won a two-year term in November 2020 while Infanti won a four-year council seat, a term which expires in December 2024.

"We, as a city, have addressed significant issues with transparency and trust," Uhrig said. "Under Mark’s leadership, I believe the city will continue to be guided by these principles."

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0