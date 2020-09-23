Solvang workshop on Copenhagen Drive options is today at 5 p.m.

The City of Solvang Branding and Design Committee will host a limited in-person and virtual community workshop today at 5 p.m. to discuss design options for Copenhagen Drive as it remains closed to vehicular traffic.

The city is inviting members of the public to voice their opinion on the design aesthetics of the street closure.

Due to social distancing requirements, limited in-person participation will be allowed in the council chambers at one time to make public comment in person. Participants can also join virtually via Zoom.

Now that a more long-term closure has been decided, the objective is to devise a more cohesive look for Copenhagen Drive that best represents Solvang’s inherent charm and character, according to a city spokeswoman.

+2 Solvang council extends closure of Copenhagen Drive through October 2021 Solvang City Council members unanimously voted Monday evening to extend the closure of parts of Copenhagen Drive through Oct. 31, 2021, and di…

The Branding & Design Committee will conduct the online community conversation from City Hall, and with community input, explore options for the design of the city's outside common areas as well as plans to support businesses' continued outdoor operations.

On Sept. 14, the city approved a resolution to keep Copenhagen Drive closed through Oct. 31, 2021, aiming to boost the local economy while continuing to address COVID-19 safety concerns.

To join the community workshop, attendees can connect through Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3066529195 (Meeting ID: 306 652 9195), or, call in at 1-888-788-0099.