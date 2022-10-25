Solvang water customers who recently faced overuse penalties under the city’s stage two drought policy are getting an immediate reprieve.

Solvang City Council members Monday voted unanimously to suspend water usage penalties through the end of the year while staff reviews the existing rate structure, develops an urgency ordinance addressing development standards, and takes a harder look at the penalty structure under the existing city ordinance.

“If we go for suspending the fines while we figure out a better way to do this, that doesn’t mean it’s a free-for-all and we can go back to business as usual. This is a time for all of us to figure out how we can manage our resources better. It doesn’t mean you can bring your lawn back,” City Council Member Claudia Orona said.

