Solvang State of the City planned for Friday, Feb. 28, two presentations planned

The City of Solvang will present two separate 2020 Solvang State of the City meetings on Friday, Feb. 28, themed “Spirit of Solvang, History and Vision”.

The morning session to be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., will be hosted at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive. Mayor Ryan Toussaint will present accomplishments and an introduction to coming City initiatives. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Featured guest speakers will include Esther Jacobsen Bates, executive director of the Elverhøj Museum of History; Art René Gross Kærskov, co-CEO of Hirsch Bedner Associates and owner/ developer of The Copenhagen House; Ken Hira, president of Kosmont Companies; and Niels Brock Copenhagen Business College students who are currently visiting from Denmark.

Also open to the public, the second ticketed city address which includes lunch, will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Solvang’s Hotel Corque, 400 Alisal Road. Tickets for the luncheon meeting are $35 each, and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/state-of-the-city-luncheon-tickets-93149922927?aff=city Advance reservations are required.

