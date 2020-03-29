Solvang lays off employees as financial vise tightens

Some people are questioning the council’s decision to free up $250,000 to make loans of up to $5,000 each to the city’s small businesses that have been forced to close their doors during the public health emergency.

“We had more applications than we had funding available,” Wullbrandt said, adding the goal was to keep businesses from going completely under. “When this is over and we try to begin recovery, if we have empty stores, no one is going to want to come here and stay in our hotels.”

As for charges the city didn’t follow provisions of the memorandum of understanding with the employees’ union, Wullbrandt said the city followed the MOU to the letter and even went beyond what it required by providing the laid-off employees with an extra two weeks of pay.

But he said it was very difficult for he and Bradford to meet with one of the employees being laid off every half hour Friday to explain the decisions.

“It’s a small town,” he said. “I’ve known most of the people for years, many for decades. They were tough decisions, but they were decisions that had to be made. … It’s really a sad situation. It was a very emotional meeting with the parks and recreation director who I went to high school with.”

