Solvang lays off employees as financial vice tightens

With its tourism business district turned into what one city official described as a ghost town, Solvang laid off eight employees Friday as a looming 60% loss in revenue forced a cutback to only essential services.
City Attorney Chip Wullbrandt said the layoffs included the city clerk, who had been on leave since October, the director of the Parks and Recreation Department and six other workers from various positions.
City Manager Xenia Bradford will take on the additional duties of city clerk, which he said is not unusual in California.
Wullbrandt said the Parks and Recreation Department was essentially shuttered even before the governor’s order for California residents to “shelter at home” in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.
Since then, no business was getting done in other departments like Planning & Community Development and Building because there were no employees there to help members of the public, who weren’t bringing in plans and other documents anyway.
The layoffs were necessary because of the looming loss of millions in revenue in a city where the general fund budget is about $9.5 million.
“Basically, there are no hotels open in Solvang,” Wullbrandt said. “There are no businesses open in Solvang. It’s a ghost town.”
With 60% of the city’s revenue coming from the transient occupancy tax visitors pay for hotel rooms and sales tax from purchases, Solvang is facing a monthly loss of $500,000 in revenue, he said.
Yet the city must provide such essential services as water, and wastewater treatment to residents who are also being affected by widespread job losses.
“A lot of people may not be able to pay their water bills,” he said, which is why the City Council agreed to waive late fees and penalties for utilities. But the city really has no way to make up those losses to its enterprise funds.
“When residents are hurting, you can’t double or triple their water bills,” Wullbrandt said.
The city also must provide law enforcement, which it does through a contract with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office that costs about $2.5 million a year.
The response to the coronavirus pandemic is also increasing the city’s costs due to the expense of conducting virtual meetings that allow citizens to interact remotely.
Wullbrandt said Solvang and every other public agency that uses the California Public Employee Retirement System to provide retirement benefits to employees is expecting to get hit with more costs.
“CalPERS lost $70 billion last week,” he said. “That will increase what the cities have to pay for employees’ retirement.”
Some people are questioning the council’s decision to free up $250,000 to make loans of up to $5,000 each to the city’s small businesses that have been forced to close their doors during the public health emergency.
“We had more applications than we had funding available,” Wullbrandt said, adding the goal was to keep businesses from going completely under. “When this is over and we try to begin recovery, if we have empty stores, no one is going to want to come here and stay in our hotels.”
As for charges the city didn’t follow provisions of the memorandum of understanding with the employees’ union, Wullbrandt said the city followed the MOU to the letter and even went beyond what it required by providing the laid-off employees with an extra two weeks of pay.
But he said it was very difficult for he and Bradford to meet with one of the employees being laid off every half hour Friday to explain the decisions.
“It’s a small town,” he said. “I’ve known most of the people for years, many for decades. They were tough decisions, but they were decisions that had to be made. … It’s really a sad situation. It was a very emotional meeting with the parks and recreation director who I went to high school with.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.