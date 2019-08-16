Solvang has contracted with Kadydid Consulting to serve as the public relations firm and public information officer for the city.
The company is owned by public relations consultant Kady Fleckenstein, a Santa Ynez Valley resident since 2007 with experience in the wine, beer and tourism industry, according to a release from Katydid Consulting.
“Hiring a public relations contractor was one of the City Council’s goals set at their retreat held on June 22nd this year, and we are excited to start communicating all of the great projects the city is currently working on,” Mayor Ryan Toussaint said.
A one-time discretionary allocation of $15,000 was approved by the City Council for the role of public information officer in the city’s 2019-20 budget.
Thomas Widroe, the special city auditor, was assigned to recruit a PIO to enhance communication with the community and recommended Kadydid Consulting based on price, availability and experience, the release said.
Fleckenstein became the executive director of the Santa Maria Valley Wine Country in 2008 and executive director of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley in 2010.
Starting in 2014, she was the brand director of Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. for several years before becoming chief operating officer of Universal Wine Alliance and general manager of Wooler Brands.
Fleckenstein can be reached at 805-291-9389 or kady@kadydidconsulting.com.