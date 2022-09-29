A proposed detached garage in Solvang got the green light Wednesday after the property owner and neighbors who filed an appeal of the project reached an agreement on revisions to the plan.

With both sides agreeing to changes in the project, the appeal was rendered moot.

So the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission denied the appeal and granted a permit for the project on a 4-0 vote, with 5th District Commissioner Vincent Martinez absent.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you