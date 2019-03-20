A special closed session of the Solvang City Council was canceled Wednesday evening before it was started.
The special meeting was called by Mayor Ryan Toussaint to discuss “public employee discipline/dismissal/release” of the city attorney, but Toussaint was not present at the meeting.
David Fleishman of Hanley & Fleishman LLP in Atascadero currently serves under contract as city attorney.
As soon as the meeting was called to order but before the council adjourned to closed session, Councilwoman Karen Waite read a statement saying she was unaware the meeting was being called until it was made public.
“This proposed action to terminate the contract of our city attorney … is counterproductive to the business continuity of our city,” Waite said, adding she was perplexed by the reason for the meeting, as she had never heard anything negative about Fleishman from other council members.
She moved to dismiss the meeting, in the absence of Toussaint, with a directive to staff that should such a discussion be requested that it be made in a regular, open meeting.
Fellow council members agreed, and the closed session was canceled.