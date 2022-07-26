Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding volunteers Shelly Stolpman and Louise Jensen guide a rider atop Baard. The nonprofit was awarded $2,500 in funding during the July 11 City Council meeting after initially requesting $5,000. The city is aiming to solidify a funding policy for grant awards.
Members of the honor guard hold their position before firing a 21-gun salute to honor the nation's fallen at the Solvang Memorial Veterans Hall on Memorial Day in 2021. Mayor Charlie Uhrig spoke during the July 25 City Council meeting in support of a veterans parade, as a number of local nonprofits each year request funding from the city to hold community events.
Two weeks after being nearly stymied by funding requests from a pair of event organizers, Solvang City Council members Monday directed staff to develop a standing policy for such requests with preference given to endeavors which are historically and culturally significant to the city.
“First, not everyone is going to get what they’re asking. Like grant funding, you apply, they have a chance to open their books showing where their funding comes from, what they need, they have an opportunity to request in-kind services like waiving city staff time, then we make the decision of which ones we give,” said Councilwoman Clau Orona.
The discussion was brought to the forefront during the council’s July 11 meeting at which members issued grant funding to Juneteenth and the Santa Ynez Therapeutic Riding Program. Each had requested $5,000, and each was awarded $2,500 after some debate.
City Manager Xenia Bradford said Monday there are “others that have been asking for dollars as well, and since we haven’t had this process, they were told they need to be paying for the expenditures.”
The sitting council members had previously amended the grant funding policy to narrow its awards to nonprofits. Said funding may not be used for administration, should be humanitarian in nature and should focus specifically on senior services, Bradford said at the July 11 meeting.
She added that the city traditionally also has funded two major events: Danish Days and the Fourth of July fireworks show. It also provided $2,300 of in-kind service in the form of Public Works Department staff time to pull off this year's July 4 parade. In addition, the city runs Julefest as a budget line item. But there is no standing policy for funding requests by organizations interested in running special events within the city limits such as sporting events, car shows or other public celebrations.
The Santa Ynez Valley Pride event, for instance, asked the city to waive the Sheriff’s Office service fees. Bradford said the city refused that request because Sheriff’s Office fees are not under the city control but provided under contract with Santa Barbara County.
“Some of these events … have been around for a long time and are things we depend on,” said Mayor Pro Tem Mark Infanti.
Special events bring to town visitors who conceivably boost local business through sales and city coffers through sales taxes collected.
Even so, Councilman Robert Clarke stuck to his guns with his oft-repeated dedication to spending taxpayers’ money wisely.
“I know where our bread is buttered. Ninety-nine percent know if it weren’t for hotels and heads in beds, we wouldn’t exist. There’s a balance there, but it’s not (taxpayers’) job to (fund) that,” Clarke said.
He said he supports providing event funding for Danish Days and July 4 but advocated that other events fund themselves.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
“Every event brings money, I get it. That’s great that you want to have something fun, but when did that become the taxpayers’ responsibility?” Clarke asked.
He proposed that events seeking city funding instead seek city partnership, open their books to the city, receive city funding where needed and, if profitable, return at least some of that money back to the city.
Orona said the special event funding application process should be streamlined. She also agreed the city should limit the scope of its support and said limiting city funding to events related to federal holidays would provide “a filter.”
“I’m of the mind that: I know we are trying to have … a veterans parade and, to me, I’d be remiss if I said I would not support us being part of that for the veterans,” Mayor Charlie Uhrig said.
Infanti agreed and added he’d like organizers to be required to make their request several months in advance of their event for consideration. He also would prefer the city offer marketing support through its existing channels rather than hand out dollars.
In related business, Councilman Jim Thomas and Uhrig asked staff to schedule a discussion of the city's grant request program policy in an effort to include veterans and “physically disadvantaged children.”
In other action, the council:
— Approved an $84,937 contract with MNS Engineers Inc. for the city’s Facilities Program Assessment and Master Plan development;
— Extended to June 30, 2023, the city’s agreement with West Coast Arborists Inc. for annual tree maintenance and the third amendment to that contract for an additional amount not to exceed $120,000;
— Approved an amendment to the city’s agreement with California Concrete Grinding LLC for city sidewalk inspection, grinding and repair for the additional amount not to exceed $46,000, and extended the contract term to Dec. 31; and
— Extended to June 30, 2023, the city contract with Mintier Harnish for General Plan Update consultancy.