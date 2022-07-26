Two weeks after being nearly stymied by funding requests from a pair of event organizers, Solvang City Council members Monday directed staff to develop a standing policy for such requests with preference given to endeavors which are historically and culturally significant to the city.

“First, not everyone is going to get what they’re asking. Like grant funding, you apply, they have a chance to open their books showing where their funding comes from, what they need, they have an opportunity to request in-kind services like waiving city staff time, then we make the decision of which ones we give,” said Councilwoman Clau Orona.

The discussion was brought to the forefront during the council’s July 11 meeting at which members issued grant funding to Juneteenth and the Santa Ynez Therapeutic Riding Program. Each had requested $5,000, and each was awarded $2,500 after some debate.

072622 Solvang City Council 3

A budget $463,500 is allocated to grant funding requests by local nonprofits that include Solvang Danish Days, the Elverhoj Museum and the Solvang Chamber of Commerce.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program requesting volunteers

Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding volunteers Shelly Stolpman and Louise Jensen guide a rider atop Baard. The nonprofit was awarded $2,500 in funding during the July 11 City Council meeting after initially requesting $5,000. The city is aiming to solidify a funding policy for grant awards. 
060121 Solvang Memorial Day 2.jpg
Buy Now

Members of the honor guard hold their position before firing a 21-gun salute to honor the nation's fallen at the Solvang Memorial Veterans Hall on Memorial Day in 2021. Mayor Charlie Uhrig spoke during the July 25 City Council meeting in support of a veterans parade, as a number of local nonprofits each year request funding from the city to hold community events. 
0
0
0
0
0