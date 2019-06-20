Solvang City Council appointed an interim city attorney and an interim special city auditor in a closed session meeting Monday.
Chip Wullbrandt was named interim city attorney while a search continues for someone to fill the job on a permanent basis, and Thomas Widroe was selected for the job of special city auditor, according to an announcement on Mayor Ryan Toussaint’s website.
The City Council authorized a legal services agreement for an interim city attorney in a June 7 closed session, but that agreement was terminated June 11 due to “an unanticipated conflict of interest,” according to city documents.
That required the council to appoint an interim city attorney as well as an interim special city auditor in the June 17 closed session.
Wullbrandt has 30 years of experience and is a partner at Price, Postel & Parma, which the announcement claimed is the oldest law firm in the western United States.
His focus is on environmental, land-use, public agency, administrative and water laws.
"I'm a native to this area and my wife is from Solvang,” Wullbrandt said. “I love this community and I look forward to working with the council to help implement their exciting vision."
According to the announcement, Wullbrandt holds a Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating of AV, or preeminent, the highest rating for ethical standards and legal ability.
He and wife Paige, four children and assorted animals live on a horse ranch in Ballard.
Widroe has more than three decades of organizational management expertise as a consultant in the public, private and nonprofit sectors of the Central Coast, the announcement said.
He lives in Buellton with wife Maureen and their four children.
"I'm honored to serve the elected City Council of Solvang, and I'm excited to get started," Widroe said.
In appointing Widroe, the council exercised Article VII of the Solvang City Charter as part of what Toussaint called a city reorganization.
"This is an important step in bringing transparency and fiscal accountability in local government for the people of Solvang," Toussaint said.
Article VII authorizes the City Council to appoint a special city auditor from time to time on a case-by-case basis to conduct special audits and investigations — meaning limited in scope — as assigned by the council.
The task of the special city auditor is to determine “the accuracy of information provided to the City Council, the costs and consequences of recommendations made to the City Council (and) other information concerning the performance of city departments, offices, or agencies as requested by the council.”
Article VII also grants the auditor the authority “to examine any and all documents … books, accounts, internal memoranda, writings and tapes, reports, vouchers, correspondence, files and other records, bank accounts, money and other property of any city department, office or agency … with the exception of the office of any elected official.”
The charter section also requires all officers, agents and employees of the city to cooperate and fully disclose all pertinent information.
Toussaint’s announcement indicated the goal of hiring a special city auditor is “to review the city's overall structural performance and best practices to deliver optimal results for the community.”
"This is a necessary step to improve city services and ensure Solvang's sustainable future while retaining its cultural uniqueness," he said.