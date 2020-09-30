You have permission to edit this article.
Solvang Chamber of Commerce to host multiple candidate forums in October
The Solvang Chamber of Commerce will host several candidate forums in October, starting this Friday at 8 a.m. with a "Coffee with the Candidate" forum at The Coffee House by CHOMP located at 1693 Mission Dr. in Solvang.

The event will be held outside in the coffee house courtyard in accordance with Covid-19 regulations. Attendees are asked to your face mask and a lawn chair. 

See more information on future forums, and get more information on what is happening in Solvang on the Chamber's website - here; on their Facebook page, here; or on their Instagram page, here.  

Friday, Oct. 2nd- The Coffee House by Chomp
8:00am -9:30am
Courtyard of Chomp (Coffee with the Candidates)
Coffee Available for Your Purchase
 
Saturday, Oct. 3rd- Bethania Lutheran Church
9:00am-11:00am
603 Atterdag Rd in Courtyard
 
Tuesday, Oct. 6th- The Coffee House by Chomp
8:00am -9:30am
In the COURTYARD
Coffee can be purchased on your own
 
Thursday, Oct. 8th- Casa Cassara Winery & Vineyard
6:00pm – 8:00pm
1607 Mission Drive, #112
In the Back Parking Lot
 
Saturday, Oct. 10th- Bethania Lutheran Church
9:00am- 11:00am
603- Atterdag Rd in Courtyard

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

