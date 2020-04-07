Social distancing, business closures could last until November in Santa Barbara County depending on compliance

“The economic impacts of this are getting overwhelmed by the health impacts of this,” Adam said. “If we go all the way out to Nov. 1, a lot of people are going to be hurt without getting sick.”

He added, “I just know there’s a tremendous amount of pain being loaded into this system at this time [but no one is hearing about it] because people are sequestered in their homes.”

He predicted there will be increasing public demand to identify those who are at the highest risk from the disease and protect them, and he believes people will not be willing to continue complying with the social distancing orders all the way to November.

“If we get to the point we have to start arresting people — that’s not America,” Adam said.

Board Chairman and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart pointed out that because of a lack of data, there are a lot of caveats about the reliability of the coronavirus models predicting the course of the disease in the county.

“It’s probably premature to be talking about September, October and November,” Hart said. “We’re trying to concentrate on people today, what they’re doing now. And from the information you have now … it’s encouraging. It says we’re doing a good job, that it’s flattening the curve.”