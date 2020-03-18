SLO County residents ordered to stay in their homes

San Luis Obispo County residents have been ordered to remain in their homes ‘round the clock, starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, by Emergency Services Director Wade Horton as the attempt to contain COVID-19 escalates.

A seventh case of coronavirus was reported Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County, a South County individual in their 40s with an underlying medical condition, said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Public Health Director.

Horton issued the order to “shelter in place” in partnership with the county’s seven incorporated cities and said it will remain in place until further notice.

Government operations will continue, he said, and “essential businesses” are encouraged to remain open, but all public and private gatherings outside the home of any number of people are prohibited except for limited purposes listed in the order.

“The health and safety of our community is our top priority,” Horton said. “The actions we take today will help us get back to normal as soon as possible. We made this decision to preserve our health-care system and ensure that we have the capacity to care for the sickest of the sick during this pandemic.”