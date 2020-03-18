SLO County residents ordered to shelter at home beginning 5 p.m. Thursday

San Luis Obispo County officials on Wednesday ordered residents to stay in their homes around the clock for at least two weeks, with some exceptions, starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Wade Horton, County Emergency Services director, issued the order in partnership with the county's seven incorporated cities in an effort to contain COVID-19.

A seventh case of coronavirus was confirmed Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County, a South County individual in their 40s with an underlying medical condition, said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Public Health director.

The order, which is consistent with others issued throughout the state, will remain in place for 30 days but will be re-evaluated after two weeks, Horton said.

Government operations will continue, he said, and “essential businesses” are encouraged to remain open, but all public and private gatherings outside the home of any number of people are prohibited except for limited purposes listed in the order.

Horton said he is expecting residents to "police themselves" in light of the order, which could be enforced with a misdemeanor citation, if necessary.