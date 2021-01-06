Sidewalk vendors in Santa Maria could see new rules after City Council vote

The Santa Maria City Council has taken the first step in establishing a new ordinance to regulate the activity of sidewalk vendors in the city.

Approved in a 4-1 vote, with Councilwoman Gloria Soto dissenting, the ordinance would create permit requirements for all mobile and stationary sidewalk vendors, including the submission of a business license, tax documents, proof of liability insurance, a food handler's permit if selling prepared food, and a LiveScan background check.

The ordinance also would require vendors to inform the city of their planned vending locations and routes, and restrict them from operating within 500 feet of a freeway entrance or exit, or within 500 feet of schools during school hours and in the hour before or after pickup and drop-off operations.

The ordinance will continue to a future meeting for a second reading and adoption.

City code enforcement staff said nearly all street vendors they have spoken to have no form of identification or business license, and with this ordinance, they hope to streamline a permitting process and learn who these vendors are.

"What we have endeavored to do is give a path to [legality]," City Attorney Thomas Watson said. "None of these things are anything new that the city is regulating that would not otherwise be regulated for any other business in our community."

Another goal of the ordinance is to prevent the blocking of pedestrian walkways and ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.