Should Santa Maria City Council members and the mayor be paid $50,000 or more a year to serve city residents, or would that money be better spent on other needs the city has?
Council members debated those questions but came up with no answers Tuesday. Instead, they decided to think about it and broach the subject again when they take a mid-cycle look at the two-year budget in May.
Although their salaries just increased two months ago, the council had the option of raising their pay by 5%, choosing some other increase as allowed by law or taking no action.
Councilman Mike Cordero was strongly opposed to the idea of raising their own pay.
“I can’t support this increase,” he said. “I took this position as a public servant. I never contemplated it would be for the purposes of making a living at [it].”
Cordero said it doesn’t really cost him anything to attend meetings or to drive to wherever he needs to go as a council member.
“So I can’t support raising something like this,” he said. “It may pass, but I’ll do something else with the money.”
Councilwoman Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez said it might not seem to cost anything for a retired person with free time to attend council meetings and take care of other civic duties.
“If you want young professionals who may have conflicts or who are business owners, it does cost them time,” Aguilera-Hernandez said, adding that “we have to talk about valuing the time.”
She said the city should consider paying a “living wage” and pointed out any raise approved by the council wouldn’t go into effect for two years when a new council member term begins.
“What do we want to do for future council members?” she asked.
A salary raise for Santa Maria’s council and mayor became effective in January, when Aguilera-Hernandez was seated as a new council member and re-elected member Gloria Soto began a new term.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
That’s when a California code says council raises may take effect, and although as a charter city Santa Maria is exempt from that code, the city attorney advised the council follow that policy, based on the results of a recent court case.
So in January, Mayor Alice Patino’s salary rose from $1,563 to $1,957 per month, or $23,484 per year, and the four council members’ salaries climbed from $1,313 to $1,707 per month, or $20,484 a year.
But a comparison with three other cities showed Santa Maria paid its council members less than San Luis Obispo and substantially less than Santa Barbara — even though Santa Maria’s population at 109,707 is far higher than those cities — but more than Lompoc pays.
Lompoc, with a population estimated at 44,444, pays its mayor $800 and council members $600 per month, or $9,600 and $7,200 a year, respectively.
But San Luis Obispo, population 47,063, pays its mayor $2,509 per month, or $30,108 per year, and its council members $1,989 per month, or $23,868 a year.
Santa Barbara, with a population of about 88,665, pays its mayor $5,255 a month, or $63,060 per year, and its council members $4,204 a month, or $50,448 per year.
Soto asked what a living wage would be, later saying it would be more than $50,000 a year. She also wondered how the responsibilities of the council members might change if they were paid that much.
“If you’re talking about a living wage, you’re talking about $100,000 [for this area],” Cordero said. “I think the money should be spent elsewhere.”
Soto also wanted to know what the fiscal impact would be to the city’s budget.
“If we wanted to do what Santa Barbara is doing, what would that cost the city?” Patino asked City Manager Jason Stilwell.
He replied, “About half a million.”