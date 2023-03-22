032223 SM City Council Pay 01

Santa Maria City Council members Carlos Escobedo, left, Mike Cordero, second from left, Gloria Soto, second from right, Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez, right, and mayor Alice Patino, center, will discuss the topic of pay raises when they take a mid-cycle look at the two-year budget in May, after failing to reach a decision on the issue at Tuesday's meeting.

 Contributed

Should Santa Maria City Council members and the mayor be paid $50,000 or more a year to serve city residents, or would that money be better spent on other needs the city has?

Council members debated those questions but came up with no answers Tuesday. Instead, they decided to think about it and broach the subject again when they take a mid-cycle look at the two-year budget in May.

Although their salaries just increased two months ago, the council had the option of raising their pay by 5%, choosing some other increase as allowed by law or taking no action.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you