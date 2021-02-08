The old Nipomo Recreation Center site is poised to become a shopping center with a market, parts store, farm supply and fast-food restaurant after it was approved by the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission.
With no public comment and little discussion, commissioners voted 4-0 to approve Nipomo 101 LLC’s application to build the center at 170 S. Frontage Road on the north side of Hill Street.
Only one person submitted written comments questioning certain aspects of the development.
“The project will generate 65-plus jobs, which is really terrific, and will also generate retailers who are sorely needed in the Nipomo community,” said Brad Sobel, a Beverly Hills developer who said he is the soon-to-be-owner of the property.
If the project comes to fruition as planned, it would bring an 18,800-square-foot Tractor Supply Co. store, an 18,000-square-foot Grocery Outlet market, a 7,454-square-foot O’Reilly Auto Parts store and a 2,756-square-foot Wendy’s fast-food restaurant to the 5.5-acre site, according to a staff report from the County Planning and Building Department.
Tractor Supply also will have a 15,000-square-foot outdoor display area for nursery products, equipment displays, a 1,000-gallon propane tank for bulk sales and a product pickup drive-through, according to a staff presentation.
Wendy’s, to be located at the corner of South Frontage and Hill Street, also will have a drive-through, and a 12.5-foot-tall sound wall will be constructed along the west property line, according to the report.
Fourth District Supervisor Lynn Compton said Sobel is already moving on development of the center.
“He’s a developer from L.A. who's done several of these [centers] before,” Compton said, noting he used the same four tenants in at least one other project in Southern California.
She said it is unusual to have no public comment on a project like this.
“I think people are just sick of looking at [it] — all the homeless people that congregate at the back of it,” she said, adding that trash accumulates at the site.
The property has been considered an eyesore since the Nipomo Recreation Center burned — twice — in May 2008 and was demolished later, leaving a concrete slab and asphalt parking lot.
After that, it was taken over by skateboarders who created their own unpermitted skate park, which will be displaced by the center, although skaters have been promised a first-class facility at Nipomo Community Park.
Although the project is expected to generate 2,769 daily vehicle trips — 99 during the peak morning hour and 121 during the peak afternoon hour — an initial environmental study found no need for any additional mitigation measures.
The study said paying the standard developer fees, South County Area 1 road impact fees and compliance with existing regulations “would ensure potential impacts would be less than significant.”
Compton said the main traffic problems on West Tefft Street occur on Sundays coming at arrival and departure times from the Nipomo Swap Meet, while traffic to and from the shopping center would be at a slower, steadier pace.
“Caltrans is also planning operational improvements on the offramps,” she said. “What it will do is give more ‘green time’ … allowing more cars to go through the intersection. They’re making like an extra lane on the offramp to increase capacity.”
However, a negative environmental declaration approved by the Planning Commission does include mitigation measures to ensure impacts on air quality, biological and cultural resources, energy use and noise are less than significant.