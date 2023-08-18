The deadly impact of fentanyl has been seen in Santa Barbara County and across the nation, with communities of all sizes dealing with increased use of the drug and a related increased number of overdoses.
The overall overdose numbers in 2023 were up compared to the same period in 2022, however the number of overdoses attributed to fentanyl dropped by 10 percent. The sheriff's office attributes the decrease to enhanced training for deputies and staff, and the increased deployment of Narcan throughout the county.
“Narcan is a harmless, yet miraculous drug that reverses the often-lethal effects of an opioid overdose. Simply put, it’s easy to use, and it saves lives," said Santa Barbara Sheriff Bill Brown.
Brown pointed out that making more Narcan available to community members will help lower the high rate of overdose deaths.
In the effort to make Narcan more readily available, the sheriff's office has championed a free Narcan Distribution Project in partnership with the Department of Health Care Services. The project makes Narcan available to anyone, no questions asked, at any of the sheriff’s patrol stations throughout the county, as well as at the Northern Branch and Main Jails.
Since the program began less than six months ago, the sheriff’s office has distributed over 1,790 doses of Narcan to community members.
Narcan, the common brand name of the drug naloxone, is available to the community at the following Santa Barbara County Sheriff locations:
Narcan distributed by the sheriff's office is in the form of a nasal spray and can be possessed and used by citizens who may encounter someone unconscious due to an opioid overdose.
California’s Good Samaritan laws shield anyone who administers Narcan in such a situation from civil liability.