Critical services haven’t improved for Santa Barbara County’s seven disadvantaged unincorporated communities since the last state-mandated survey and analysis back in 2015, according to a Tuesday report to the Board of Supervisors.

The report came with a general plan amendment that made minor text changes to the disadvantaged unincorporated communities definition and policies and updated the analysis of existing infrastructure and options for financing improvements.

Supervisors unanimously approved the amendment.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

