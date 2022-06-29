After the Bridge fire that broke out June 5 near Highway 154 and Foothill Road in Santa Barbara was contained the following day, residents of the homes that line the foothills there complained about the inconsistency of emergency alerts.
Some said they didn’t receive alerts while their next-door neighbors did, a few said people in the same household experienced the hit-and-miss alerts and some complained they didn’t get an alert until after they had already evacuated.
But sending alerts to the public is not as simple as it sounds, as Kelly Hubbard, director of the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, explained Tuesday in a report to the Board of Supervisors.
It involves confirming the situation, deciding what the alert should say, writing the text, translating it, determining who should receive it and transmitting it, she said.
Whether individuals actually receive an alert can depend on their cell phone carriers’ notification policies, their own phones’ technology and their environmental circumstances, she said.
“It takes time for first responders to get on scene,” Hubbard said. “It takes time to size up the event, to come to agreement on what type of protective actions might be needed and … to communicate back to the county sheriff’s dispatch or Office of Emergency Management.
“Then we have to write those messages, develop those messages bilingually and fill in that information into our alerting systems, draw our maps, actually push ‘send,’ have it go through the various types of equipment and technology that help us push out our messaging, and then for the community to actually receive that messaging, process it and determine how they’re going to respond to that information.”
Methods of delivery
Hubbard said the county issues alerts in a number of ways, including with field notifications through door knocks, sirens and loud speakers as well as through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Wireless Emergency Alerts, or WEAs, based on cell tower locations.
It also uses phone calls, texts and emails sent to those who register at ReadySBC.org, which she said is the most comprehensive method; the Emergency Alert System via TV and radio; and Nixle, which is ZIP code-based and requires registration.
Alerts must also include five specific bundles of information — the source of the alert; the hazard and its impacts; the location in simple-to-understand terms; the protective actions to take, the time to take them and how to take them; and the expected duration of the alert.
But getting all that into a message for all formats can be a problem because of the character limits of various systems, Hubbard said, even though prewritten, fill-in-the-blanks messages are used.
ReadySBC alerts, emails and Facebook notices have no limits on length, but text messages and Twitter are limited to 360 characters, a Nixle text message is limited to 138 characters and WEA messages are limited to just 90 characters.
“WEA is probably the one that generates the most community questions and, frankly, confusion,” Hubbard said.
With that system, she said, an emergency notification is requested from a public safety agency, the sheriff’s dispatch center drafts, translates and finalizes the message, and then it’s loaded into Everbridge, the system used for issuing WEAs.
“And we hit ‘send,’” she said, but after that, it’s out of the county’s hands. “Then we have to rely on the wireless providers to take that into their system and send it back out through the cell towers, through their various systems.
“We also have to rely on the community members’ cell phones to receive those messages,” she added.
Dead zones in the community and even inside individual homes can affect that reception, and newer technology phones are better equipped to receive alerts than older technology phones, she said.
Variations on a theme
In addition, cell phone carriers use one of two alert variations that can result in one person getting the alert and the person next-door not receiving it.
Hubbard explained that some carriers send out an alert only on cell towers that lie within an evacuation zone, even though the zone may extend into the coverage area of other towers that aren’t actually inside the evacuation area.
Other carriers will send the alert through all the cell towers whose coverage area touches the evacuation zone.
But she noted that Verizon has made it a national policy to push alerts out to 10 miles beyond public safety agencies’ notification areas.
“This is due to extreme fire conditions that occurred in previous years in rural areas where there were no cell phone towers in the area being notified, which resulted in no WEA going out,” Hubbard said.
While technology and geography can affect WEA alerts, data issues — missing addresses, typographical errors, old information and not registering for multiple methods — can affect alerts sent out through ReadySBC.
For that reason, Hubbard urged the public to go to ReadySBC.org and either register or update their information to increase their ability to receive alerts.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said when he’s speaking to groups, he has not pushed his constituents to register at ReadySBC but will now start doing so after he went to the site during the presentation and signed up.
“It’s very easy,” Lavagnino said. “Even I was able to do it in less than two minutes.”