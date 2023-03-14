Workers are shown harvesting cannabis at Central Coast Agriculture LLC's cultivation operation on Santa Rosa Road near Buellton in this image from a company promotional video. Santa Barbara County's cannabis tax revenue, program administration and enforcement were a focus for the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
A bar graph from a staff report compares Santa Barbara County's tax revenues from cannabis for the 2020-21 fiscal year in blue, the 2021-22 fiscal year in green and the 2022-23 fiscal year to date in orange.
Santa Barbara County 2nd District Supervisor Laura Capps expresses concern about how much county resources are being used up by the cannabis program in this screen shot from CSBTV's live stream of Tuesday's meeting.
A graph from a Santa Barbara County report on cannabis tax revenues compares the revenue stream, blue line, with where the funds are spent, with enforcement and administration represented by orange, noncannabis allocations by gray and one-time allocations by yellow.
Santa Barbara County 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino talks about the revenue generated by the cannabis program in this screen shot from CSBTV's live stream of Tuesday's meeting.
If projections hold true, based on the second quarter financial report, Santa Barbara County could have a $28.5 million budget surplus by the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year as a result of higher-than-anticipated tax revenues.
The report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors showed the cannabis tax was the only revenue source coming in below budget, and it was cannabis — including code compliance, enforcement and the black market — that drew most of the attention and some dissention between a couple of supervisors.
Six county departments — Probation, Community Services, Public Health’s Animal Services Division, Auditor-Controller, Treasurer-Tax Collector and County Counsel — had balances that varied enough above their budgeted amounts to be reported.
Only the Sheriff-Coroner’s Department had a balance enough lower than budgeted to meet the reporting requirement.
The sheriff’s deficit of $369,000 was blamed on excessive overtime costs, although the report noted most of the overtime was offset by salary and benefit savings for the vacant positions for which overtime was needed to cover those jobs.
Property, transient occupancy and sales and use taxes coming in higher than budgeted, combined with interest income, drove general revenues up $23.1 million more than budgeted, Paul Clementi, the county’s new budget director, told the board.
Property taxes led the way at $17.1 million more than budgeted, followed by interest income at $2.5 million, transient occupancy tax at $2.2 million and sales and use tax at $980,000 above budget.
“The one dark spot we see in general revenue … is the cannabis tax performance, which is projected over $10 million less than budget,” Clementi said.
Brittany Heaton, chief of the Cannabis Administration Division, said as of the reporting deadline on Jan. 31, the county had received $1.1 million in tax revenues, but as of Tuesday, the total stood at $3.5 million.
She agreed that could change the projections and will be taken into account in the next report.
Heaton blamed the decline on “a significant drop in wholesale prices.”
“There’s just too much product in California and not enough outlets for it,” she said.
While Santa Barbara County has 71 cannabis operators and more than 1,700 acres in cultivation, it is only allowing six retail storefronts in the unincorporated area, although multiple storefronts are available in the cities of Lompoc and Santa Barbara.
Second District Supervisor Laura Capps said the county has 22% of the state licenses but barely 2% of the land under cultivation statewide.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Banks said all five actions involved illicit growing operations, which are increasingly moving indoors, especially into large warehouses in the North County.
He said all five were referred to the District Attorney’s Office for charges.
Capps also was concerned about the 30 people in nine departments who work on various aspects of the cannabis program and asked about reducing that number.
“What are we not doing because folks are working on a program that has proven to be much more complicated than anyone anticipated?” she asked.
That led to a testy exchange between her and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, who said if the program went away, the 30 employees would not be working in another department. Only the seven Sheriff’s Department employees would be left.
He pointed out that of the county’s 4,300 employees, just 30 are working on the cannabis program and are paid for by the growers through their fees, and that since 2019, the transient occupancy tax had brought in $49 million and the cannabis tax had drawn $43 million.
“It’s another revenue source, almost as strong as [transient occupancy tax],” he said.