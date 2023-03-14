If projections hold true, based on the second quarter financial report, Santa Barbara County could have a $28.5 million budget surplus by the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year as a result of higher-than-anticipated tax revenues.

The report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors showed the cannabis tax was the only revenue source coming in below budget, and it was cannabis — including code compliance, enforcement and the black market — that drew most of the attention and some dissention between a couple of supervisors.

Six county departments — Probation, Community Services, Public Health’s Animal Services Division, Auditor-Controller, Treasurer-Tax Collector and County Counsel — had balances that varied enough above their budgeted amounts to be reported.

Cannabis tax revenue by quarter.jpg

A bar graph from a staff report  compares Santa Barbara County's tax revenues from cannabis for the 2020-21 fiscal year in blue, the 2021-22 fiscal year in green and the 2022-23 fiscal year to date in orange.
Cannabis tax revenue and uses.jpg

A graph from a Santa Barbara County report on cannabis tax revenues compares the revenue stream, blue line, with where the funds are spent, with enforcement and administration represented by orange, noncannabis allocations by gray and one-time allocations by yellow. 

