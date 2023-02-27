An SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center is scheduled to open at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Orcutt Union School District offices, and additional centers are planned to open later in other areas of Santa Barbara County.

The center, established by the U.S. Small Business Administration, will assist businesses and residents affected by the January storms, and individual assistance representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency also will be available.

SBA is encouraging businesses of all sizes, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to visit the Disaster Loan Outreach Center for one-on-one assistance, said Jackie Ruiz, county public information officer.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

