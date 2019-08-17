Trustees will hear an update on the Eastern Management Area of the Santa Ynez River Valley Groundwater Basin when the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, Improvement District No. 1, board meets Tuesday.
The board will also consider joining the Central Coast Water Authority in the State Department of Water Resources Delta Conveyance Project when it meets at 3 p.m. in the conference room of the Santa Ynez Community Services District office at 1070 Faraday St.
Other items on the agenda include awarding a contract for purchasing two fleet vehicles, a report on Neptune Meter purchases for the water meter replacement project, evaluations of landscape and agricultural irrigation systems and a notice of exemption for the water treatment and maintenance building.
For more information, call the district office at 805-688-6015 or visit www.syrwd.org/.