Santa Rosa Road cannabis project continued again to incorporate more specific odor controls

A decision on permits for a cannabis cultivation operation on Santa Rosa Road near Buellton was delayed until January by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission to give the operator time to add specific procedures for installing new equipment to the odor control plan.
Commissioners voted 3-2 to continue Central Coast Agriculture LLC’s application for a conditional use permit and a development plan for a 32-acre cannabis cultivation operation on a 68-acre site at 8701 Santa Rosa Road.
Chairwoman and 2nd District Commissioner Laura Bridley and 5th District Commissioner Dan Blough voted “no” on the motion to continue the item following the lengthy Dec. 2 hearing, which had been continued from Oct. 28.
“I support the project as submitted now,” Bridley said.
Blough also said he was prepared to approve the project that day, as was 4th District Commissioner Larry Ferini.
“I like the project,” Ferini said. “I don’t see too many problems with it.”
Commissioners spent considerable time discussing an alleged illegal expansion of cannabis cultivation operating as a legal nonconforming use; a requirement to put utility lines underground along the property’s frontage; and the use of 57 shipping containers for storage, among other issues.
But 3rd District Commissioner John Parke’s motion to continue did not refer to anything except putting more specific procedures in the odor control plan.
“I’m not ready to vote for this today with just the promise of 'we’ll do this' or 'we’ll do that,'” Parke said.
No odor complaints about the existing cannabis cultivation had been received by the county until one was filed just two days before the Oct. 28 hearing.
Most of the Orcutt residents and business owners who spoke at a community engagement workshop as part of the cannabis retail storefront busine…
However, Central Coast Agriculture modified the project’s proposed odor control plan to take a phased approach by having both the processing building’s carbon filtration and the outdoor vapor phase systems operating during harvesting and processing.
Then, if odor complaints were received, an odor investigation report would be used to extend the operation of the vapor phase system.
If that failed to resolve the problem, an industrial hygienist would be hired or an analysis of the best available controls technology would be used to make further adjustments to the system.
Marc Chytilo, attorney for the Coalition for Responsible Cannabis, said the plan was still inadequate and proposed an alternative that would require the installation of new odor control equipment if an odor complaint was lodged and the system was functioning at optimum levels but the problem could not be resolved.
Planning and Development Department Director Lisa Plowman told commissioners the County Code would give her the authority to require the installation of additional equipment without the need to specify that in the odor control plan.
Matt Allen, general counsel for Central Coast Agriculture, said the company fully intended to install new equipment if such a situation should arise, and he said he was willing to add that requirement to the odor control plan.
But he was not willing to incorporate the language suggested by Chytilo because it hadn’t been analyzed to determine its potential legal impacts.
Parke admitted Chytilo’s language was “somewhat wordy.”
“But I want to be able to tell the public, ‘You know, we can’t promise you that these odor abatement plans are going to work … but what we can tell you is that we have a process in place where if there’s odors that are still there … that we can require the best available technology to be upgraded and actually new hardware to be installed,’” Parke said.
Series: Recent Santa Barbara County Supervisors coverage
More than 100 residents of rural Lompoc have petitioned the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to do something about the noise from an …
The Santa Barbara County Jail population has declined since the spring protests over racial equity in the criminal justice system, continuing …
Santa Barbara County health care workers and first responders could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as early as mid-December, but it mig…
Agricultural, business and residential electric service customers in Santa Maria, Solvang and unincorporated areas of northern Santa Barbara C…
Santa Barbara County is facing funding shortfalls over the next five years, even in the best of three possible scenarios, as revenues decline …
The wheels will start turning soon on a long-awaited project to help Santa Barbara County farmers develop agricultural tourism activities that…
Santa Barbara County will send a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to modify the new purple tier requirements in his Blueprint for a Safe…
A new online dashboard giving the public more data on COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County was unveiled Tuesday when the Board of Supervisors took…
Santa Barbara County’s unemployment rate has fallen to about half of its April spike brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still runni…
Ordinance that would impose fines for violating health officer orders OK'd by Santa Barbara County supervisors on split vote
An ordinance that would allow certain Santa Barbara County personnel to issue citations leading to fines for violating county health officer o…
A consultant’s recommendations for improving cannabis permit and license application management, processing time and customer service are alre…
The Independent Redistricting Commission membership may not reflect the demographics of Santa Barbara County because age, gender and ethnicity…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors extended its protection for commercial tenants unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 impacts until …
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors disagreed, in whole or in part, to all but two of the 12 findings in a highly critical grand jur…
A resolution supporting Proposition 15, which would change the way property taxes are currently assessed on commercial and industrial properti…
Santa Barbara County finished the 2019-20 fiscal year with its general fund $3.8 million in the black, although the surplus was considerably l…
Work is expected to begin soon on developing a long-awaited ordinance to allow Santa Barbara County farms and ranches to host overnight guests…
Attitudes toward the state’s new COVID-19 metrics, county risk classification and blueprint to reopening the economy were divided on the Santa…
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.