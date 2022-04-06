The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will continue to offer its free after-school program for students ages 6 through 12 throughout the month.
The Rec on the Move program takes place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at various locations throughout the city: Mondays at Buena Vista Park, 800 S. Pine St.; Tuesdays at Tunnell Park, 100 N. Palisade Drive; Thursdays at Newlove Community Center, 1619 S. Thornburg St.; and Fridays at Russell Park, 1000 W. Church St.
April will feature several Easter-themed activities, starting off with "bunny" sack races during the week of April 4. That will be followed by egg drop challenges and spoon-balancing relays, concluding with games of Capture the Egg during the week of April 25.
Rec on the Move is a drop-in program, requiring no registration, and is part of the Recreation and Parks Department's mission to enrich the lives of the residents of Santa Maria through quality recreation programs and services.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.