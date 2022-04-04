The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is coordinating weekly "Hoppin' into Spring" activities at the Minami Community Center.
Located at 600 W. Enos Drive, the center will be home to several springtime activities for kids ages 6 through 12. The various events will take place from 4 to 5 p.m.
On Wednesday, there will be a graham cracker house-building activity. Ahead of Easter, on April 13, there will be Easter egg painting. Youths will have the chance to custom-pain terra cotta planters on April 20, with supplies included, then they can mold critters out of dough on April 27.
Space is limited for these events, and registration is required. Guardians may register their youths for the programming at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.