Santa Maria's General Plan: Officials seek input about the future of a changing city

With population, community values and housing affordability changing and growing in Santa Maria, the city is in the process of updating its major blueprint for land use and development — the General Plan.

Taking into account elements of mobility, environmental justice, safety, noise, conservation, open space, housing and air quality, the General Plan is required by state law to be updated every 10 to 15 years in collaboration with local residents.

The city is in the second stage of the multiyear updating process, which began in the spring, and has been developing a long-term vision and guiding principles by gathering community input since summer.

In the future, the city will create General Plan alternatives, develop plan policies and finally, by 2023, review and adopt the plan.

"The city needs to plan ahead for the next several decades to accommodate future job and population growth, and will do so through the identified phases of the General Plan update process," said Dana Eady, principal planner for the City of Santa Maria.

While some elements of the plan remain relevant, others have not been touched for decades. According to the General Plan, the Housing element was last amended in 2015, Land Use and Circulation were last amended in 2011, and Safety, which outlines electrical and flood hazards, was last amended in 1995.