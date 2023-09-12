Santa Marians are invited to review and comment on a report that summarizes how the city utilized federal funds to assist the community. The 34-page document is available for review online and the comment period is open through Tuesday, Sept. 19.
The drafted Consolidated Annual Performance & Evaluation Report (CAPER) for Fiscal Year 2022-23 summarizes how the City’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds were used.
The report also highlights what each subrecipient provided as far as services, the number of people or households served, the types of projects that were completed during the fiscal year, and how the programs and projects funded met the national objectives of the Housing and Urban Development Department.