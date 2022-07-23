The Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety is inviting teenagers to Santa Barbara for two cultural experience trips in August.
The excursions are part of the city's Something Fun series, designed to provide teens with experiences they may not otherwise partake in due to economic or transportation barriers. A shuttle to and from both Santa Barbara locations is provided free of charge.
On Aug. 3, teens can enjoy the Old Spanish Days Fiesta at the Mercado del Norte. The carnival will feature ballet and flamenco performances, live music and rides.
On Aug. 10, the city will provide the chance to explore the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. Currently, the collection features more than 27,000 pieces of American, Asian and European art that spans over 5,000 years.
Transportation will be provided for each activity from the Abel Maldonado Community Center, 600 S. McClelland St. The shuttle will depart at 10 a.m. and return at 3 p.m. for both events. Space is limited and registration is required at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.