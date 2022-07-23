The Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety is inviting teenagers to Santa Barbara for two cultural experience trips in August.

The excursions are part of the city's Something Fun series, designed to provide teens with experiences they may not otherwise partake in due to economic or transportation barriers. A shuttle to and from both Santa Barbara locations is provided free of charge. 

On Aug. 3, teens can enjoy the Old Spanish Days Fiesta at the Mercado del Norte. The carnival will feature ballet and flamenco performances, live music and rides.

