Santa Maria Valley Women's March organizers aim to draw crowd of 500 on Saturday

The first Santa Maria Valley Women’s March drew hundreds of people to rally for a variety of progressive causes and was held just months after the 2018 midterm elections, which saw a large number of women elected to positions in local, state and federal government.
A year later, organizers are hoping to build on the previous march, and rally to support those belonging to traditionally marginalized communities.
“We had 300-plus people last year. We’re hoping to get 500 this year,” said Pam Gates, a member of the march planning committee.
Scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the march will begin and end at Minami Park.
The march is just one of hundreds of similar events being held in communities around the country on Saturday.
At 11 a.m., participants will travel east on Enos Drive to Broadway before turning north to Stowell Road. From there, demonstrators will go west until Depot Street and then turn south to return to the Minami Center for the rally and resource fair.
Speakers will include U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann and Santa Maria 3rd District Councilwoman Gloria Soto.
The theme for this year’s march is, “Because we refuse to be silenced,” said Juliana Neel, a member of the march planning committee.
“We’re trying to uplift the voices of marginalized communities because oftentimes their voices have been suppressed,” Neel said, adding the march encompasses groups like LGBTQ+ community, farmworkers, immigrants and the indigenous people of the region.
“Pretty much every single marginalized group in our community,” she said.
The resource fair will feature 25 organizations providing information about the 2020 census and services that are relevant to local residents, said Daisy Basulto, who serves on the march planning committee.
“We’re trying to go with our theme, so having resources for marginalized communities was important,” she said.
Nonprofits with booths on Saturday will include Planned Parenthood, Importa, Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project, Food and Water Watch, House of Pride & Equality and CAUSE.
In addition, food trucks will be present, along with music and live DJ.
The issue of voting has a particular relevance during the 2020 Women’s March since it’s being held 100 years after both the formation of the League of Women Voters and the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which expanded voting rights to women.
“So we will be making a real effort to register as many people as we can at various tables,” Gates said.
Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed