Santa Maria Valley Women's March organizers aim to draw crowd of 500 on Saturday

The theme for this year’s march is, “Because we refuse to be silenced,” said Juliana Neel, a member of the march planning committee.

“We’re trying to uplift the voices of marginalized communities because oftentimes their voices have been suppressed,” Neel said, adding the march encompasses groups like LGBTQ+ community, farmworkers, immigrants and the indigenous people of the region.

“Pretty much every single marginalized group in our community,” she said.

The resource fair will feature 25 organizations providing information about the 2020 census and services that are relevant to local residents, said Daisy Basulto, who serves on the march planning committee.

“We’re trying to go with our theme, so having resources for marginalized communities was important,” she said.

Nonprofits with booths on Saturday will include Planned Parenthood, Importa, Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project, Food and Water Watch, House of Pride & Equality and CAUSE.

In addition, food trucks will be present, along with music and live DJ.