Santa Maria's Utilities Department is celebrating America Recycles Day with two special events this weekend at the regional landfill, according to city officials.
America Recycles Day is the only nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling, said spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, residents can receive up to two free 14-gallon recycle bins during a distribution at the landfill's Recycling Park. The bins can be used for recycling paper, magazines, cans, glass and cardboard, and can fit conveniently and easily indoors.
On Sunday, residents visiting the regional landfill will receive promotional items made from recycled materials.
The Santa Maria Regional Landfill is located at 2065 E. Main St.
Questions can be directed to the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.