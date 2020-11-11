You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria Utilities Department offers free recycle bins for America Recycles Day

Santa Maria Utilities Department offers free recycle bins for America Recycles Day

In celebration of America Recycles Day, the Santa Maria Utilities Department will offer free recycling bins and promotional items at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill this weekend, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said. 

Taking place on Nov. 15, America Recycles Day is a national holiday that celebrates and promotes recycling in the United States. 

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, residents can receive up to two household recycling bins during a no-contact distribution event, accessible by entering the landfill site via the scalehouse. 

Residents can choose between 18-gallon bins and 6-gallon bins with a handle, according to van de Kamp. 

"Both containers are ideal for recycling paper, magazines, cans, glass and cardboard, and easily fit in a pantry or garage due to their convenient size," van de Kamp said.  

On Sunday, residents visiting the landfill also can receive promotional items made from recyclable materials at the scalehouse, he said. 

The Santa Maria Regional Landfill is located at 2065 E. Main St.

For more information, contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Government and Politics

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News