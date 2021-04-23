Santa Maria residents are invited to pick up free recycling bins at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill on Saturday in celebration of Earth Day.
In an effort to promote household recycling, and to honor the April 22 holiday, free bins in two different sizes will be available at the landfill's Recycling Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Residents can select two bins via no-contact pickup on Saturday, with an 18-gallon and 6-gallon bin option.
"Both containers are ideal for recycling paper, magazines, cans, glass and cardboard, and easily fit in a pantry or garage due to their convenient size," van de Kamp said.
Residents are encouraged to drop off recyclable materials at the Recycling Park prior to picking up their free bins.
On Sunday, patrons visiting the landfill also will be offered promotional items made from recycled materials, van de Kamp said.
The Santa Maria Regional Landfill is located at 2065 E. Main St. and is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to Thursday.
For more information about the event, contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.