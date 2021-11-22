Santa Maria city officials are reminding utilities customers of cancellations to trash, recycling and street sweeping services Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
All services take place one day later than usual during holiday weeks, according to spokesman Mark van de Kamp. Residents are advised to place their bins outside their residence for collection by 6 a.m. the following day.
In addition, all city administrative offices will be closed both Thursday and Friday for the holiday, van de Kamp said.
Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.