Some of the fees Santa Maria charges for services will be going up July 1 after the City Council on Tuesday approved the increase on a 3-2 vote that rejected the staff’s recommendation to recover the full cost of delivering various services.

The increase in user fees, which will not affect all services, is expected to bring in an additional $1.62 million in revenue, according to a report from Mary Harvey, director of finance.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

