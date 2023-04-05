Workers began the renovation of Veterans Memorial Park in Santa Maria last month by removing the aging playground equipment. Although Recreation and Parks Department fees won't rise, the incremental increase OK'd Tuesday by the City Council means less revenue will be available for parks maintenance than if full cost recovery had been approved, staff said.
Laurie Tamura of Urban Planning Concepts, representing Santa Maria's development community, tells the City Council staff had assured stakeholders fees would rise incrementally, not the full cost recovery increase staff recommended in this screen shot from the live stream of Tuesday night's meeting.
Santa Maria City Council members, from left, Gloria Soto, Maribel Aguilar-Hernandez, Mayor Alice Patino, Carlos Escobar and Mike Cordero begin deliberations on proposed user fee increases in this screen shot from the live stream of Tuesday night's meeting.
A worker with American Pavement Systems smooths a sealant along the edge of a stormwater gutter on South East Street at East Cypress Street as a truck sprays the coating onto a fresh chip seal during an ongoing pavement maintenance project in Santa Maria last September. City staff said an incremental user fee increase approved by the City Council this week won't provide as much money for such work as a full cost recovery fee would provide.
Some of the fees Santa Maria charges for services will be going up July 1 after the City Council on Tuesday approved the increase on a 3-2 vote that rejected the staff’s recommendation to recover the full cost of delivering various services.
The increase in user fees, which will not affect all services, is expected to bring in an additional $1.62 million in revenue, according to a report from Mary Harvey, director of finance.
“Staff does recognize increasing fees anytime is not popular,” Harvey said. “However, staff believes increasing the fees are necessary to help mitigate the city’s ongoing structural budget deficit and outstanding funding obligations, such as citywide staffing, worker’s compensation and liability insurance reserves for claims and maintenance of facilities, parks, city parking lots, streets and sidewalks.”
Council members Gloria Soto and Carlos Escobedo voted “no” on the motion — but for different reasons — to increase certain user fees by 50% of the difference between what is charged now and the amount of full cost recovery.
The incremental increase means the city will recover about 75% of the cost of delivering the various services, with the taxpayers subsidizing the remaining 25%.
Soto supported raising the fees to recover 100% of the costs, which was the recommendation of the staff.
“The city of Santa Maria cannot continue to give away public dollars in the way that it has,” Soto said. “This is, at this point, it seems, irresponsible by not doing what we can to get the full cost recovery of the services that we are providing as a city and instead it’s going on the taxpayers.
“That is misuse of public funds, and I would not be in support of that,” she said.
Escobedo didn’t like either option and increasing some fees too much would prevent the public from taking advantage of the service, citing for example the cost of filing an appeal of a project, which would rise from $6,517 to $14,230 at full cost recovery.
“I think it will be less likely for someone to do an appeal,” he said.
Rather than a blanket percentage increase, Escobedo wanted each fee to be evaluated individually to determine what the impact would be on various segments of the community.
“Getting 100% of nothing is not nearly as good as getting some percentage of something,” Cordero said.
Councilwoman Maribel Aguilar-Hernandez asked Escobedo how he would group the fees in order to direct the staff to look at them individually.
“It probably would take hours to go through them individually,” she said about considering each one at a City Council meeting.
“I will cook dinner,” Escobedo quipped about the prospect of a long meeting to consider each fee.
Mayor Alice Patino said it’s important to recover the full cost of services, but she said doing it incrementally would be better than doing so in one lump sum.
Laurie Tamura of Urban Planning Concepts, representing the development community, said in the two meetings builders and developers had with the staff they understood the recommendation would be to raise fees by the 50% increment, not the 100% that was recommended to the council Tuesday.
She agreed the increase in the fee to file an appeal would be a “deterrent for the public.”
“These are the highest fees, I think, in the county for appeals,” Tamura said.
She also said raising the fee for a tentative parcel map from $5,600 to $8,000 to $10,000 would be a “big hit” for “mom and pop” businesses that want to split small lots.
When Soto asked about the incremental increase’s financial impact on the city, Harvey said it would have less money to allocate and more would be subsidized by taxes.
“The costs [of the services] are the costs that you see here,” City Manager Jason Stilwell said. “So the full cost is what the cost is. And the issue’s really who the council wants to have pay for [a service], the person using it or the taxpayer.”
The incremental increase in fees approved Tuesday will be used to help develop the budget to be considered in June.
Staff said if council members can provide lists of fees they would like to see increase or decrease within a month, those will be analyzed for presentation with the proposed budget.