Vendors, businesses and community partners interested in local transportation are invited to attend two public meetings Thursday held by the Santa Maria Transit Division regarding its Title VI non-discrimination policy.
The meetings will be held at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. over Zoom. The city is required to hold the meetings as a condition of federal funding for bus operations and maintenance, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The Title VI policy states ensures that no person using SMAT or its paratransit services is discriminated against on the basis of race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, low income or limited English proficiency when it comes to scheduling, quality and frequency of service, age and quality of vehicles assigned to routes and location of routes.
Residents can submit public comments via email at SMATComments@CityofSantaMaria.org or physical mail to Santa Maria Area Transit at 110 S. Pine St., Suite 101, Santa Maria, CA 93458, with attention to SMAT Title VI.