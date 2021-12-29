Santa Maria transportation officials are reminding city residents of upcoming schedule and fare changes within the local transit system taking effect in the coming week.
The changes were approved by the Santa Maria City Council earlier this month. Beginning Jan. 2, riders will see the consolidation of various routes, the creation of two new transfer sites at Merrill Gardens and Suey Lane to the north and Crossroads Shopping Center to the south, and timed transfers between routes at the Transit Center.
All fares will be free from Jan. 2 to 7 to allow riders time to adjust to the changes. Beginning Jan. 8, however, the free transfer option will be replaced with a 1-day pass costing $3 and a 7-day pass costing $12, and the cost of a 31-day pass will be temporarily reduced from $48 to $31.
The city also will be rebranding all transit materials from Santa Maria Area Transit to feature the system's new name, Santa Maria Regional Transit, or SMRT.
Additional fare adjustments will be phased in over the following months, with single-ride passes planned to increase from $1.50 to $2 beginning in July.
Digital bus passes are available on the SMRT pay app. Riders are encouraged to visit the Santa Maria Regional Transit Facebook page, RideSMRT.org website, or download the Tripshot app for digital copies of routes and schedule changes.