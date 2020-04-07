You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Santa Maria to lose millions in revenue from coronavirus fallout, city officials say
alert top story

Santa Maria to lose millions in revenue from coronavirus fallout, city officials say

Santa Maria is projected to lose $3 million in sales tax revenue alone through June as a result of business closures and social distancing connected to the coronavirus, with the losses escalating as time goes on, city officials said Tuesday.

Along with the projected $3 million sales tax loss, the city is also expecting losses in property tax, transient-occupancy tax, and permit revenues, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. 

“This is beyond staggering,” van de Kamp said. “The city cannot sustain service levels or avoid impacts to our employees unless we get help soon.”

As a result of the projected losses, the city has declared a state of emergency and imposed a hiring freeze in all city departments, and has furloughed 93 hourly city employees. 

Sales tax, including Measure U tax, makes up nearly half of the city's general fund, which is used to support public safety and other municipal services. 

Closures of hotels, restaurants, wineries and retailers have all contributed to sales tax losses, van de Kamp said.

Sign up for a News+ Membership and support our great local journalists

"At this point the city is really at the mercy of the state Legislature and federal government to provide it relief to help bridge this rapidly worsening financial chasm until the economy recovers," van de Kamp said. 

While the governor's office announced on April 2 that small businesses will be able to defer payments to local jurisdictions as cities navigate heavy revenue loss, van de Kamp said the city is hoping for further support for other entities including public safety. 

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News