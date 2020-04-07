Santa Maria to lose millions in revenue from coronavirus fallout, city officials say

Sales tax, including Measure U tax, makes up nearly half of the city's general fund, which is used to support public safety and other municipal services.

Closures of hotels, restaurants, wineries and retailers have all contributed to sales tax losses, van de Kamp said.

"At this point the city is really at the mercy of the state Legislature and federal government to provide it relief to help bridge this rapidly worsening financial chasm until the economy recovers," van de Kamp said.

While the governor's office announced on April 2 that small businesses will be able to defer payments to local jurisdictions as cities navigate heavy revenue loss, van de Kamp said the city is hoping for further support for other entities including public safety.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

