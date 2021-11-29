Santa Maria city staff will increase translation of written documents as well as multilingual phone and in-person services in an effort to step up access to services for speakers of Spanish, Tagalog and Mixteco with limited English proficiency.
The strategies are outlined in the city's recently published Language Access Plan, one of several obligations included in a voluntary compliance agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The city adopted the agreement this summer to avoid potential litigation and fines following accusations of discrimination related to a now-retired ordinance regulating employee housing.
Currently, the city offers Spanish-language translation of certain documents such as Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) notices, legal ads, notices and public participation surveys. Spoken translation and interpretation is also available upon request for city public hearings, meetings and workshops.
Going forward, however, the city also will commit to identifying and translating more "vital documents" related to specific city services, increasing staff training for in-person and phone interactions with limited English proficiency individuals, and facilitating easier navigation to translated documents on the city's website.
"Because of the essential nature of the services and the importance of these programs in the lives of many of Santa Maria’s residents, there is a need to ensure that language is not a barrier to access to programs, services and information," the plan states.
Planning Division Manager Dana Eady led the creation of the plan, finalized last week, under her adjacent role with the Employee Housing Resource Office. The office, created this summer, was required to identify language groups in which at least 1,000 residents, or 5% of the city population, have trouble reading, writing or speaking English and are likely to come into contact with or be affected by city services.
Approximately 66% of Santa Maria residents age 5 and older speak a language other than English at home, according to census data. The city identified over 28,000 Spanish speakers and 1,000 speakers of Tagalog — a central Philippine language —with limited English proficiency, making the two groups eligible for expanded language access.
Despite the prominence of Mixteco speakers in the city, the lack of more concrete data about the population and the limited written form of the Indigenous language means the population is not eligible for translation of written vital documents. However, the city will offer oral translation and interpretation in Mixteco upon request.
"Though there is not much data on the Mixteco population, many of these Indigenous Mexican migrants speak only their native languages, which have no written record, or very limited Spanish," the plan states.
The provisions of the plan will also apply to organizations whose projects are funded by the city's Community Development Block Grant funds each year. Programs focused on housing are more likely to serve populations with limited English proficiency and therefore will require "more robust language access services" than those focused on infrastructure, according to the plan.
Training for city staff will include a review of where to find translated documents for distribution and how to connect residents either over the phone or in person to a translator, as well as provision of a list of basic customer service phrases in Spanish and Tagalog.
There are currently 140 staff members able to provide translation assistance throughout the city's departments, but the city will continue to identify those who are able to translate, according to the plan.
The Employee Housing Resource Office also is responsible for offering information and resources to owners, operators and residents of employee housing and handling complaints related to employee housing safety and discrimination.
The Language Access Plan is available on the city's website at cityofsantamaria.org/residents/language-access-plan.