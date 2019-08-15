The Santa Maria Utilities Department will host a public workshop to discuss proposed increases for water and sewer rates at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 in the City Council chambers at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St.
The proposed increases to water and sewer fees are necessary to account for increased costs to the water and sewer utilities, a city spokesman said. The city’s last increase for water and sewer rates occurred in July 2017.
Notices discussing the proposed changes are being distributed with utility bills. The notice is also posted on the city’s website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/utilities under “Rates.”
The Santa Maria City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed rate increases at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at City Hall. Written protests to the proposed rate increases must be received before the public hearing concludes.
Those with questions are asked to contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.