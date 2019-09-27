The city of Santa Maria will hold a public workshop Monday at 6 p.m. to explain how the city’s share of state water costs are determined and efforts to increase the availability of water supplies.
The workshop — to be held in the City Council Chambers, 110 E. Cook St — will feature a presentation made by Central Coast Water Authority Executive Director Ray Stokes and Santa Maria Utilities Director Shad Springer.
The purpose of the workshop is to receive a presentation about the Water Authority and learn more about its budget process, 10-year financial plan, upcoming projects and how costs are determined for project participants, like Santa Maria.
You have free articles remaining.
Central Coast Water Authority is a cooperative group of local water agencies and cities formed to construct, manage and operate Santa Barbara County's "local facilities" for distribution and treatment of state water.
The Water Authority is composed of eight members, all of which are public agencies. Each member appoints a representative to authority’s board of directors.
The Water Authority's plans affect water rates paid by Santa Maria residents and businesses. State water and groundwater comprise the city’s municipal water supply.
Questions about the public workshop may be directed to the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7211.