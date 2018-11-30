The city of Santa Maria is holding two public hearings in December and January about the design concepts for Main Street and Broadway in the downtown core.
The meetings, which will discuss the Downtown Multimodal Streetscape Plan will be held in the City Council chambers at City Hall, 110 East Cook Street.
The first meeting will be held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. before the Planning Commission. The second meeting will be held in from of the City Council on Jan. 15 at 5:30 p.m.
The plan revolves around the theme of enhanced safety and beautification of Broadway and Main Street, such as wider sidewalks/crosswalks, better lighting, bicycle facilities, and slower car/truck traffic, landscaping and street trees.
The plan is posted on the City’s website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/downtown. Those with questions are asked to contact the Community Development Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2444.