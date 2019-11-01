Santa Maria officials will hold a community meeting Nov. 13 to address issues in the southeast part of the city at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 E. Sierra Madre Ave.
The intent of the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., is for city staff to hear from residents in the southeast section of the city about the issues and concerns they have in their neighborhoods.
Mayor Alice Patino and city staff will briefly talk about enhancements to municipal services.
Following that, the meeting will move to another room for questions directed toward department representatives.
For purposes of this meeting, the southeast neighborhood is defined as east of Broadway, south of Fesler Street and north of Santa Maria Way.
The scheduled meeting will be the third neighborhood town hall gathering held by city officials in recent months.
In August and October, the city held meetings to seek input on issues affecting residents in the northeast and northwest parts of Santa Maria.
Those with questions are asked to contact Public Information Officer Mark van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.