A man walks along South College Drive in Santa Maria on Feb. 24 during one of the heavy rains that hit the area this winter. Water is the enemy of pavement, and College Drive is one of the streets targeted for road work by the city this fiscal year.
A graph shows the levels of pavement conditioned determined by the Pavement Condition Index, which was developed during World War II by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide a basis for roadway maintenance. Santa Maria's streets have a PCI of 65, or "fair/at risk." To reach a PCI of 80, or the middle of the "good" range, would cost the city nearly $110 million, according to a Public Works Department report.
Santa Maria Public Works Department Director Matt Fulgoni explains funding issues the city faces in pavement maintenance Tuesday during a report to the City Council in this screen shot from the live stream of the meeting.
Maps of the north and south sides of Santa Maria from the Public Works Department show the streets where structural defects will be addressed in 2023 with a budget nearly double that of last fiscal year.
A graph from Santa Maria Public Works Department shows the curve of street deterioration, which maintenance crews try to flatten by using less expensive methods during the early portion of a street's life before it reaches the lower portion, where repair work becomes extremely expensive.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
Even with the Public Works Department doing two years’ worth of work in one year and nearly doubling the road maintenance budget for 2023 and 2024, Santa Maria’s streets will continue to decline, although more slowly than under what’s been done in previous years, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the City Council.
In addition, when vehicles are eventually all electric, the damage to streets will increase but the gas tax will drizzle to virtually zero, reducing the available funding from the $1.35 million the city currently receives, according to the report.
At the present, the city’s streets have an average Pavement Condition Index score of 65 on a zero-to-100 scale, which is 1 point less than last year, said Matt Fulgoni, director of the Public Works Department.
That puts the city’s streets — an asset valued at $1.1 billion — at the “fair/at risk” level of the scale, but moving the PCI to 80, putting it in the middle of the “good” range, would take $106.9 million, Fulgoni said.
The nearly $7.9 million being spent this fiscal year and almost $7 million budgeted for next year will not quite maintain the status quo.
“With the funding levels that we have, we’ll still see the PCI drop, but it will drop slower until we get up to that funding level that’s required to level it,” Fulgoni said. “And then, you now, hopefully one day we can turn the corner.”
In his report, Fulgoni explained and provided examples of the types of damage streets experience — weathering or raveling, transverse and longitudinal cracking, block cracking and alligator cracking.
Alligator cracking is the worst because it indicates a structurally deficient roadway, like lacking sufficient base rock, and since it requires reconstruction, it’s the most expensive to correct.
Santa Maria’s streets also took a heavy hit this winter because of all the rain the area received.
“Water is definitely our enemy,” Fulgoni said. “The drought is a blessing and a curse given, you know, the more water we have on our roadways, the more that water seeps through those cracks, causing the roadway to fail and we’ve seen that certainly over the last year.”
Another enemy of the city’s streets is heavy truck traffic. Fulgoni showed a graphic of comparative stress from various-size trucks, noting that a car equals 1 unit of stress.
A big fully loaded gravel truck exerts 14,709 units of stress on a roadway, and even 442 units of stress are created by a relatively small box truck.
So if a roadway has an average daily traffic rate of 30,000, and two of those are big fully loaded trucks, they can have a tremendous impact, Fulgoni said.
Despite the gloom of the outlook, residents should see marked improvement in some of their streets over the next year and a half, with work done on 14% of the city’s arterial and collector streets.
The nearly $7.9 million the city plans to spend in this fiscal year will include structural defect repairs to Betteravia, Blosser, Bradley and Suey roads, Carlotti Drive, Depot and Jones streets, Railroad Avenue and Hidden Pines Way, including work on the Hidden Pines and Bradley southside roundabouts.
The almost $7 million to be spent in 2024 will address rehabilitation and chip seal work on Boone, Chapel, El Camino, Fesler, Miller, Taylor and Thornburg streets, College and Enos drives, Donovan and Stowell roads, McCoy and Preisker lanes and Railroad and Western avenues.
Fulgoni said a number of factors are used to determine which streets are targeted for work, including safety, the PCI, traffic volumes and the highest impact to drivers.
“The strategy we took this year is we want to have the highest impact for each driver,” he said.