Even with the Public Works Department doing two years’ worth of work in one year and nearly doubling the road maintenance budget for 2023 and 2024, Santa Maria’s streets will continue to decline, although more slowly than under what’s been done in previous years, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the City Council.

In addition, when vehicles are eventually all electric, the damage to streets will increase but the gas tax will drizzle to virtually zero, reducing the available funding from the $1.35 million the city currently receives, according to the report.

At the present, the city’s streets have an average Pavement Condition Index score of 65 on a zero-to-100 scale, which is 1 point less than last year, said Matt Fulgoni, director of the Public Works Department.

Structural defects.jpg

Maps of the north and south sides of Santa Maria from the Public Works Department show the streets where structural defects will be addressed in 2023 with a budget nearly double that of last fiscal year.

Pavement management strategies.jpg

A graph from Santa Maria Public Works Department shows the curve of street deterioration, which maintenance crews try to flatten by using less expensive methods during the early portion of a street's life before it reaches the lower portion, where repair work becomes extremely expensive.
PCI chart.jpg

A graph shows the levels of pavement conditioned determined by the Pavement Condition Index, which was developed during World War II by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide a basis for roadway maintenance. Santa Maria's streets have a PCI of 65, or "fair/at risk." To reach a PCI of 80, or the middle of the "good" range, would cost the city nearly $110 million, according to a Public Works Department report.
