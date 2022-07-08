The City of Santa Maria now offers a redesigned online business license application, aimed at streamlining the process for small businesses.
The online application can be submitted 24/7, will allow applicants to view status updates and will save multiple trips to city offices.
Under the online process, the Community Development Department will collect fees and conduct an initial review. Depending on the location and business type, the Santa Maria Fire Department may then review the application, and potentially conducted a fire inspection. Lastly, it is reviewed by the Finance Department to collect the remaining fees and taxes.
The process typically takes two weeks, and licenses are valid for one year.
The application form is on the city's website www.cityofsantamaria.org/, under the business license tab in the Finance Department subsection.
Questions may be directed to the Finance Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2422.