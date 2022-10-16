Business owners and residents can learn about the status of issues facing the city at the Santa Maria State of the City Address set for Oct. 26 at the Radisson hotel.
Mayor Alice Patino and City Manager Jason Stilwell will speak about the city’s current state and what the future holds at the annual event sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Patino has served as mayor of Santa Maria since 2012, after making history as Santa Maria’s first female mayor.
Stilwell manages the day-to-day operations of the city, advises the City Council on fiscal and other matters and implements policies set forth by the council.
“The Chamber appreciates that the mayor and city manager make time each year to engage with the business community through the State of the City event,” said Glenn Morris, chamber president and chief executive officer.
“Our community has a lot of major initiatives underway, such as downtown revitalization, updating the General Plan and developing strategies to address crime, homelessness and other challenges,” he continued.
“This event provides a chance to get an update from the city’s top leaders on the status of these initiatives and others that impact the quality of our community.”
The event will take place at the Radisson, 3455 Skyway Drive, adjacent to the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m., and speakers will take the stage at 7:30 a.m., with the program expected to conclude by 9 a.m.
The cost, which includes the plated breakfast, is $35 for chamber members and $45 for future chamber members.