Mayor Alice Patino speaks during the annual State of the City address in 2019. The 2022 State of the City address is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26. 

 Frank Cowan, Contributor

Business owners and residents can learn about the status of issues facing the city at the Santa Maria State of the City Address set for Oct. 26 at the Radisson hotel.

Mayor Alice Patino and City Manager Jason Stilwell will speak about the city’s current state and what the future holds at the annual event sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Patino has served as mayor of Santa Maria since 2012, after making history as Santa Maria’s first female mayor.

