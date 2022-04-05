Santa Maria's skate park is currently an empty concrete slab after being closed for equipment inspection and renovations, giving the city a chance to give the area a redesign.
The halfpipe, ramps and rails have been removed from the skate area at Fletcher Park, 2200 S. College Drive, while the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department works to revamp the park.
The renovation process is underway, with the city and its contractor inspecting the current equipment after normal wear and tear, looking at welds, surfacing and other structural considerations of the park’s features.
The removal gives Recreation and Parks a chance to review the park's layout.
"We know that skaters generally like seeing stuff rearranged, so we're hoping to have a new layout," said Dennis Smitherman, recreation services manager. "We're meeting with the contractor in a couple of weeks to discuss some potential plans for the park."
According to Smitherman, those discussions will include the potential for new pieces, like rails, kickers and ramps, to be added.
Once a few initial plans are drawn up, they will be shared on the city's website, giving local skaters the chance to provide the Recreation and Parks Department with feedback. Those wishing to provide input can email rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org with suggestions.
"With no supply chain issues, we're hoping to have it up and running again by mid-summer," Smitherman said.
The park was last updated in 2018, leading to the creation of the Atkinson Park skate area.
The popular skate park was closed in 2020 for health and safety reasons at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a series of break-ins by people hoping to use the facility — which included acts of vandalism like graffiti — in May of that year, the city laid down wood chips to prevent skating. The chips were removed that July as the city reopened the park in a limited capacity.
Other renovations at Fletcher Park will include resurfacing the basketball courts and touch-ups to the restroom facilities.
To find updates about park projects and renovations in Santa Maria, visit the city's Recreation and Parks department web page.